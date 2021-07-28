Vaccinated people in U.S. now need masks indoors where cases surge

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. health authorities said Tuesday that they will now ask people to wear masks indoors in parts of the country where coronavirus cases are surging even if vaccinated, citing concerns over the highly contagious Delta variant. The move marked a reversal from guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May, which said people who have been fully vaccinated no longer needed to wear a mask or physically distance in most cases. "This was not a decision that was taken lightly," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told a teleconference, as she explained the updated guidance call...