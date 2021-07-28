Tokyo stocks open lower after Tokyo logs record COVID cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday a day after Tokyo logged a record number of COVID-19 cases, raising concerns over Japan's slow economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 227.31 points, or 0.81 percent, from Tuesday to 27,742.91. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 9.64 points, or 0.50 percent, to 1,928.40. Decliners were led by information and communication, service, and metal product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.80-81 yen compared with 109.74-...