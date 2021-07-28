BOJ members call for impact analysis of climate change fund scheme

Newsfrom Japan

A number of Bank of Japan policymakers saw a need for an in-depth analysis of what economic impact a newly introduced fund-providing scheme will have on efforts to tackle climate change, a summary of opinions showed Wednesday. According to the summary of opinions at the July 15-16 policy meeting, one member said the BOJ's move to offer zero-interest funds to financial institutions making loans and investments to tackle climate change is "appropriate" because it takes into account market neutrality and policy flexibility. "With the fund-provisioning measure to support efforts on climate change,...