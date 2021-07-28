Tokyo stocks lower in morning on record high COVID cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Wednesday morning as sentiment was injured after the Japanese capital logged a record number of COVID-19 cases the day before, raising fears that the country's economic recovery from the pandemic will stall. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 321.45 points, or 1.15 percent, from Tuesday to 27,648.77. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 14.21 points, or 0.73 percent, to 1,923.83. Decliners were led by metal product, service, and information and communication issues.