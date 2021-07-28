Japan's Komatsu sells new hydraulic excavator in Southeast Asia

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd. has launched a new 20-ton hydraulic excavator in Southeast Asia for use in urban civil engineering, starting with Indonesia and Thailand. The new PC200-10M0 excavator under the CE series features better fuel economy and prices 10 to 15 percent lower compared with the PC210-10M0 standard series excavator introduced in 2019, the Tokyo-based company said in a news release Monday. The specifications of the new model are optimized exclusively for urban civil engineering work with four-cylinder engines, compared with the conventional series with six...