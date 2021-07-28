Tokyo stocks end sharply lower on record number COVID cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower Wednesday as concerns were raised over the country's economic recovery outlook after the Japanese capital logged a record number of COVID-19 cases the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 388.56 points, or 1.39 percent, from Tuesday at 27,581.66. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 18.39 points, or 0.95 percent, lower at 1,919.65. Decliners were led by metal product, information and communication, and service issues.