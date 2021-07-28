Mitsubishi Electric CEO resigns over inspection cheating

Newsfrom Japan

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. said Wednesday President and CEO Takeshi Sugiyama has resigned to take responsibility for years of cheating in train equipment inspections and has been replaced by Senior Vice President Kei Uruma. Under Uruma, 62, Mitsubishi Electric will investigate the root causes of the misconduct, reform its corporate culture, and restore shareholders' trust, the Japanese electronics conglomerate said. Uruma's promotion was approved Wednesday at a board meeting. The cheating occurred during inspections to check the quality of air conditioners and compressors for train use. Sugiyam...