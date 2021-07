Newsfrom Japan

Nissan Motor Co. said Wednesday it expects to return to the black in fiscal 2021 with a net profit of 60 billion yen ($546 million), a reversal of its earlier estimate of a 60 billion yen loss as auto demand continues to recover. It will be the first time in three years for Nissan to turn a profit. For the first quarter through June, Nissan reported a net profit of 114.53 billion yen and an operating profit of 75.68 billion yen as sales gained 71.0 percent to 2.01 trillion yen.