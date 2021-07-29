Fed keeps near-zero interest rate, asset-buying program unchanged

Newsfrom Japan

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday decided to keep its key interest rate near zero and continue its large-scale bond-buying stimulus to support the recovery of the U.S. economy from the coronavirus pandemic. The two-day meeting of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee took place as market players are looking for clues as to when the U.S. central bank will start scaling back its asset purchases, which have been in place for more than a year, amid signs of a strong recovery. In a statement, the Fed said it will keep its target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 0.25 percent and wi...