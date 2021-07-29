Tokyo stocks open higher on strong U.S. tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, as high-tech issues were supported by overnight gains on the technology-heavy U.S. Nasdaq index. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 145.59 points, or 0.53 percent, from Wednesday to 27,727.25. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 6.82 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,926.47. Gainers were led by transportation equipment, precision instrument and metal product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.89-90 yen compared with 109.86-96 yen in New York and 109.97-98 yen in T...