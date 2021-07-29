Tokyo stocks rise in morning on firm tech shares, weighed by COVID

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose slightly Thursday morning, as tech shares were supported by overnight gains on the technology-heavy Nasdaq index, even though recent record highs of COVID-19 infections in Japan weighed on the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 105.62 points, or 0.38 percent, from Wednesday to 27,687.28. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 2.78 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,922.43. Gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance, and glass and ceramics product issues.