Sumitomo Bakelite to boost chip encapsulant output in China

Newsfrom Japan

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. will achieve a 1.5-fold rise in production capacity of semiconductor packaging materials at its Suzhou subsidiary in China by installing new manufacturing equipment to meet growing demand. Sumitomo said Wednesday it will invest about 2.5 billion yen ($22.8 million) to build new production facilities for encapsulation of semiconductor devices at Sumitomo Bakelite (Suzhou) Co. in Jiangsu Province. The new investment will raise the Suzhou unit's monthly production capacity from 1,200 tons to 1,800 tons as the new production facilities start operations early next year. The To...