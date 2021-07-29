China's new envoy arrives in U.S. amid tensions

Newsfrom Japan

China's new ambassador to Washington, Qin Gang, arrived in the United States on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said, with tensions between the two major powers showing few signs of easing soon. Qin, who served as deputy foreign minister prior to his new appointment, took a tough stance against the United States during his time as director general of the ministry's Information Department until 2011. China-U.S. relations have "once again come to a new critical juncture, facing not only many difficulties and challenges but also great opportunities and potentials," Qin told reporters upon arrival...