URGENT: Toyota retains crown as world's best-selling automaker in Jan.-June

Toyota Motor Corp. remained the world's best-selling automaker with a record 5.47 million vehicles sold globally for the first six months of 2021, outpacing German archrival Volkswagen AG, the Japanese company's data showed Thursday. It is the second year in a row that Toyota has been the world's top automaker in the first half, underscoring its sharp recovery from the initial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and relative resilience despite a global chip crunch. Toyota's previous record sales for the first half of a year was set in 2019 with about 5.31 million units sold globally.