Main events scheduled for Friday, July 30

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, July 30: -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for June at 8:30 a.m. -- Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for June at 8:30 a.m. -- Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for June at 8:50 a.m. -- Koriyama branch of Fukushima District Court to hand down ruling in damages lawsuit filed by about 670 plaintiffs against state and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. over 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis at 3 p.m.