Tokyo stocks rise on tech share rise in cautious trading over virus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Thursday as high-tech issues gained ground following a rise in their U.S. counterparts overnight even though trading was cautious over recent record COVID-19 infections in the capital. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 200.76 points, or 0.73 percent, from Wednesday at 27,782.42. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 7.78 points, or 0.41 percent, higher at 1,927.43. Gainers were led by precision instrument, marine transportation, and electric appliance issues.