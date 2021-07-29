CORRECTED: Renesas delays full recovery in chip shipments at fire-hit plant

Newsfrom Japan

Major automotive chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp. said Thursday it will not see a full recovery in shipments at a fire-hit plant in Japan until mid-August rather than in July as previously expected. Shipments have recovered to around 90 percent of pre-fire levels at the plant in Ibaraki Prefecture, north of Tokyo, but trouble with manufacturing equipment has prevented the major chip supplier from achieving its time frame for a full recovery. "We are expecting shipments to be restored 100 percent and rise sharply in mid-August," Renesas CEO Hidetoshi Shibata told a press briefing. "We are a ...