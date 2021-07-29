U.S. 2nd-quarter GDP grows 6.5% in sign of recovery from pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. economy grew an annualized 6.5 percent in real terms in the April to June period, up from 6.3 percent in the preceding quarter, the Commerce Department said Thursday, underscoring the country's continuing recovery from the coronavirus pandemic on the back of vaccination efforts. Although falling short of the average market forecast of an 8.5 percent expansion, the second-quarter figure, in terms of inflation-adjusted gross domestic product, marked the fourth straight quarter of growth. Private consumption, which accounts for two-thirds of the world's largest economy, rose 11.8 percent...