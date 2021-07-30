Soccer: Thailand fires Japanese coach Nishino over team performance

Newsfrom Japan

Thailand's national soccer association fired Japanese head coach Akira Nishino on Thursday, citing poor performance of the Thai national football team including its recent exit in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign. The Football Association of Thailand, in a brief statement, said the decision to terminate Nishino's contract was made as the team's performance did not meet the association's goals. It specifically referred to the failure of the Thai senior national team, known as the War Elephant, in its race for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Former Japan national team manager Nishino was...