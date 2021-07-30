FEATURE: Olympic merchandize selling well as Japan's medal haul grows

Newsfrom Japan

As Japan's impressive medal haul grows, sales of official Tokyo Olympics merchandise such as badges and keyrings have been surging, with fans queuing outside stores to buy them despite mounting COVID-19 infections. While public skepticism about holding the games during a pandemic was strong when they officially opened a week ago, many people in Japan appear keen to get hold of souvenirs of what is likely to be a once-in-a-lifetime event -- especially as the country has so far stayed near to or at the top of the gold medal count. The official online store, which sells goods ranging from apparel...