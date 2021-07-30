Japan's industrial output rises 6.2% on month in June

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's June industrial output rose 6.2 percent from the previous month, government data showed Friday. The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 99.3 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The result followed a downwardly revised 6.5 percent drop in May. The index of industrial shipments increased 4.3 percent to 96.3 while that of inventories was up 2.3 percent at 95.9. Based on a poll of manufacturers, the ministry expects output to fall 1.1 percent in July and rise 1.7 percent in August.