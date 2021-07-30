Tokyo stocks open lower on record COVID-19 infections in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday as sentiment was hurt a day after Japan's daily COVID-19 infections surpassed 10,000 for the first time, deepening uncertainty over the country's economic recovery. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 116.76 points, or 0.42 percent, from Thursday to 27,665.66. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 3.02 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,924.41. Decliners were led by pharmaceuticals, air transportation, and consumer credit issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.41-42 yen com...