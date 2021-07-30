Tokyo stocks sharply lower in morning on Japan's record COVID cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were sharply down Friday morning, briefly falling to a seven-month low, after Japan logged over 10,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time the previous day, raising concerns over the country's sluggish economic recovery. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 373.16 points, or 1.34 percent, from Thursday to 27,409.26. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 15.81 points, or 0.82 percent, at 1,911.62. Decliners were led by pharmaceutical, air transportation, and consumer credit issues.