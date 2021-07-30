Japan's Nishi-Nippon Railroad to open 2nd hotel in Bangkok in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co. has announced a plan to launch its second hotel in Bangkok in the summer of 2023. The company, which operates a railway network in the western Japan prefecture of Fukuoka and is commonly known as Nishitetsu at home, said Thursday that the eight-story hotel will follow Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok opened in May 2020. The 193-room new hotel will stand in the Thai capital's largest business district of Silom, featuring easy access to Sala Daeng station on the BTS Skytrain mass transit system and Silom station on the MRT subway network. Both businesspeople and...