Main events scheduled for Aug. 2-8

Main events scheduled in Japan for Aug. 2-8: Aug. 2 (Mon) -- Cabinet Office to release survey on consumer trends for July. -- Japan Council Against Atomic and Hydrogen Bombs (Gensuikyo) to hold world conference. Aug. 3 (Tues) -- Tokyo District Court to hold 1st hearing in trial of former farm minister Takamori Yoshikawa over bribes he allegedly received from egg producer. -- Kobe District Court to hand down ruling on damages suit filed by 2 couples and woman against state over sterilization surgery they were forced to undergo under now-defunct eugenics protection law that targeted people with ...