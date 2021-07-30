Japan health panel backs AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for ages 40, over

A Japanese health ministry panel on Friday approved the domestic use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Britain's AstraZeneca Plc for people aged 40 and over in principle amid a supply shortage of vaccines. The government will supply the vaccine to local governments depending on their needs, while planning to conduct safety research, possibly by Self-Defense Forces personnel, due to lingering concerns over rare side effects. The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare granted fast-track approval for the AstraZeneca vaccine in May, but the government withheld supplying the doses, taking into co...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society