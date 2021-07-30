Tokyo stocks end lower on record COVID-19 infections in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower Friday, with the Nikkei index falling to its lowest level in around seven months, as uncertainty deepened over Japan's economic recovery after COVID-19 infections nationwide topped 10,000 for the first time the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 498.83 points, or 1.80 percent, from Thursday at 27,283.59. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 26.35 points, or 1.37 percent, lower at 1,901.08. Decliners were led by pharmaceutical, information and communication, and consumer credit issues.