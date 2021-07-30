ANA logs net loss of 51.16 bil. yen in April-June amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

ANA Holdings Inc. on Friday reported a net loss of 51.16 billion yen ($470 million) for the April-June quarter as travel demand remained subdued amid the pandemic. The parent of All Nippon Airways Co. incurred an operating loss of 64.61 billion yen, while revenue grew 63.6 percent from a year earlier to 198.91 billion yen. The results compared with a net loss of 108.82 billion yen and an operating loss of 159.07 billion yen on revenue of 121.61 billion yen in the first fiscal quarter of last year. ANA maintained its earnings forecasts for the current fiscal year through March. Following a reco...