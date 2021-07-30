H.K.'s 2nd-qtr GDP grows 7.5% on year amid recovery from pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong's gross domestic product grew in the second quarter by 7.5 percent year-on-year as the economy is "on the path to recovery" alongside improvements in local coronavirus conditions and the global economic outlook, a government spokesperson said Friday. However, the figure was down from the preceding quarter, which saw a growth of 8.0 percent, according to government figures. Exports of goods expanded 20.3 percent, following a 30.1 percent growth in the January to March period, while private consumption expenditures marked 6.5 percent growth after a 2.1 percent expansion the previous qu...