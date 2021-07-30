Chinese coast guard ships leave for North Pacific Ocean for patrol

Newsfrom Japan

Two ships dispatched by the China Coast Guard departed from Shanghai on Friday for the North Pacific Ocean to enforce fisheries laws, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. The two vessels will cruise on the high seas during a 31-day patrol, Xinhua said, the first of its kind since the enforcement earlier this year of a controversial law that allows the coast guard to use weapons in waters it claims. Fears are growing that the legislation has targeted Japanese vessels, as Beijing and Tokyo have been engaged in a territorial dispute in the East China Sea. The latest mission aims to strengthe...