FEATURE: Japan firms worried about business impact as Myanmar unrest grows

As the political turmoil in Myanmar continues six months after the military coup, Japanese companies, whether operating there or tapping the country for skilled or low-wage workers, are worrying about the long-term impact on their business strategies. Many of the more than 400 Japanese companies with local operations have taken steps such as delaying business plans while also, in some cases, reassessing their connections with the military in the wake of the Feb. 1 coup and the violent crackdown on peaceful protesters. Kirin Holdings Co., for instance, said in February that it will end its part...