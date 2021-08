Main events scheduled for Monday, Aug. 2

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Monday, Aug. 2: -- Government to expand COVID-19 state of emergency to Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Osaka prefectures. -- Cabinet Office to release survey on consumer trends for July at 2 p.m. -- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales data for July at 2 p.m. -- Japan Council against Atomic and Hydrogen Bombs (Gensuikyo) to hold world conference.