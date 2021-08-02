Tokyo stocks open higher on dip-buying after Nikkei's sharp fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher in early trading Monday as investors scooped up battered shares after the Nikkei index fell sharply late last week on a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 316.76 points, or 1.16 percent, from Friday to 27,600.35. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 21.24 points, or 1.12 percent, at 1,922.32. Gainers were led by marine transportation, glass and ceramics product, and metal product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.71-72 yen ...