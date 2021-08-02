Tokyo stocks rise in morning after Nikkei's steep fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were sharply higher Monday morning as investors sought battered shares following a steep decline in the Nikkei index late last week on economic recovery concerns amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in the country. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 458.69 points, or 1.68 percent, from Friday to 27,742.28. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 32.51 points, or 1.71 percent, at 1,933.59. Every industry category gained ground, except for air transportation issues. Major gainers were led by marine transportation and glass and ceram...