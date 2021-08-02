Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 3

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Aug. 3: -- Tokyo District Court to hold 1st hearing in trial of former farm minister Takamori Yoshikawa over bribes he allegedly received from egg producer at 1:30 p.m. -- Kobe District Court to hand down ruling on damages suit filed by two couples and woman against state over sterilization surgery they were forced to undergo under the now-defunct eugenics protection law at 2 p.m.