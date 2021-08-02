Mitsubishi enters Australian carbon market with 40% stake in AIC

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. has acquired a 40 percent stake in Australian Integrated Carbon Pty. Ltd., a nature-based carbon credit trader, making its first foray into the Australian carbon market. The investment falls in step with Mitsubishi's key sustainability objectives, including "transitioning to a low-carbon society" and "growing together with local communities," the Japanese company said in a press release last Thursday. It did not disclose its investment amount. By becoming the largest shareholder in AIC, Mitsubishi will support Australian livestock farmers to regenerate n...