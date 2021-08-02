Toyota launches new Land Cruiser with beefed-up car security

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. on Monday launched a new Land Cruiser sport utility vehicle, fully redesigning the popular vehicle for the first time in 14 years to achieve improved car security and a better driving experience under bad road conditions. Toyota has installed a fingerprint identification system for the first time for any of its vehicles as part of its measures to prevent car theft, with earlier models of the Land Cruiser particularly targeted by thieves as it attracts high prices as a secondhand car. The new Land Cruiser, with either a gasoline or diesel engine, carries a suggested retail pr...