URGENT: Nikkei surges over 2% on dip-buying after sharp fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks extended their gains Monday afternoon, with the benchmark Nikkei surging over 2 percent as investors sought battered shares after the benchmark fell sharply late last week on concerns about economic recovery amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average briefly topped the 27,830 level, as the market was further supported by advances by Chinese stocks. Every industry category gained ground except for air transportation issues. Major gainers were led by marine transportation, and glass and ceramics product issues.