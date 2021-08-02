Tokyo stocks rebound in broad rally after last week's losses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Monday, with the Nikkei index briefly rising over 2 percent, as investors moved to scoop up battered shares after the index's sharp decline late last week on concern about the country's economic recovery. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 497.43 points, or 1.82 percent, from Friday at 27,781.02. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 38.97 points, or 2.05 percent, higher at 1,940.05. Every industry category gained ground, except for air transportation issues. Major gainers included marine transportati...