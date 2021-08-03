Baseball: Ohtani nabs 2nd consecutive AL Player of the Month honor

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has been named the American League Player of the Month for July, Major League Baseball said Monday, making him the first player since 2012 in either league to claim the honor in consecutive months. Ohtani, whose play during the month of June earned him the award for the first time in his four-year U.S. professional career, kept up his stellar performance in July, batting .282 with nine homers, 19 RBIs and four stolen bases over 23 games. The 27-year-old Japanese currently leads the majors with 37 home runs. He is the first player ever to reach the ...