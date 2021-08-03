Tokyo stocks open lower on weak Dow, previous day's rally

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on the Dow Jones index and with investors locking in gains following the market's rally the previous day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 96.05 points, or 0.35 percent, from Monday to 27,684.97. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 5.96 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,934.09. Decliners were led by air transportation, mining, and bank issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.28-29 yen compared with 109.28-38 yen in New York and 109.66-68 yen...