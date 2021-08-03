Tokyo stocks lower in morning after rally previous day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday morning, weighed down by overnight losses on the Dow Jones index on deepening concerns over the global economic recovery, while investors sold highs after the market's rally the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 221.76 points, or 0.80 percent, from Monday to 27,559.26. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 13.53 points, or 0.70 percent, at 1,926.52. Decliners were led by air transportation, mining, and iron and steel issues.