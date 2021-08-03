Japan's Tokyu Land makes Thai debut via Bangkok complex project

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese real estate developer Tokyu Land Corp. is making its debut in Thailand by announcing its participation in a mixed-use complex project in the capital Bangkok. The Tokyo-based developer said Monday it will join the One Phayathai project on a plot of about 2,800 square meters through its Singapore-based subsidiary, Tokyu Land Asia Pte. Ltd. Local developer Origin Property Public Company Ltd. and its fully owned subsidiary, One Origin Company Ltd., will carry out the project, which features two hotels with a total of 412 rooms, office buildings and commercial facilities with a total...