Japan Airlines Co. on Tuesday reported a smaller net loss of 57.92 billion yen ($531 million) for the April-June quarter compared with a year earlier, as air travel demand has been recovering from a slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The major Japanese airline said sales grew 74.1 percent from a year earlier to 133.03 billion yen. It did not release earnings forecasts again for fiscal 2021, saying it is difficult to make projections amid the pandemic.