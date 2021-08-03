Tokyo stocks end lower on Dow fall, profit-taking after market rally

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Tuesday after the 30-issue Dow Jones Industrial Average fell overnight on concerns over a U.S. economic recovery, while investors moved to lock in gains following the market's surge the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 139.19 points, or 0.50 percent, from Monday at 27,641.83. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 8.91 points, or 0.46 percent, lower at 1,931.14. Decliners were led by pulp and paper, air transportation, and mining issues.