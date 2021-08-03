Honda to end production of NSX luxury sports car at end of 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Honda Motor Co. said Tuesday that it will end production of its NSX luxury sports car in December 2022, as part of efforts to review its less profitable products and focus on the development of electric vehicles. The current model, with a starting price of 24.2 million yen ($222,000) and produced in the United States, was revived in 2016 as a hybrid vehicle 10 years after the retirement of the first model. The Japanese automaker sold 2,558 units of the vehicle worldwide, but sales shrank to 183 units in 2020, compared with 1,004 units in 2017 and 418 units in 2019. Later this month, Honda will...