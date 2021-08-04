Tokyo stocks open lower on concerns over ongoing COVID-19 infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday as concerns grew over the ongoing resurgence in COVID-19 infections and its negative impact on business activities. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 110.30 points, or 0.40 percent, from Tuesday to 27,531.53. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 6.72 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,924.42. Decliners were led by nonferrous metal, pulp and paper, and farm and fishery issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 108.99-109.00 yen compared with 108.98-109.08 yen in New York and ...