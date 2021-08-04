Tokyo stocks fall in morning on rising COVID-19 cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Wednesday morning on concerns over the ongoing resurgence in COVID-19 infections, but the fall was limited ahead of earnings later in the day from major Japanese companies including Toyota Motor Corp. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 38.26 points, or 0.14 percent, from Tuesday to 27,603.57. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 4.83 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,926.31. Decliners were led by nonferrous metal, farm and fishery, and pharmaceutical issues.