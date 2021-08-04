China firm to build 50 bil. yen battery plant for Nissan EVs in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese battery maker Envision AESC Japan Ltd. said Wednesday it will build a lithium-ion battery factory for Nissan Motor Co.'s electric vehicles in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, with an initial investment of 50 billion yen ($459 million). The battery firm owned by Envision AESC Group Ltd. said the factory is expected to be one of the largest EV battery plants in Japan with an annual production capacity of 6 gigawatt hours, roughly enough to power 150,000 Nissan Leaf electric vehicles. With demand for EV battery projected to rise amid global efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, ...