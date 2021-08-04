Australian Olympic athletes under fire for rowdy, drunken flight home

Newsfrom Japan

Members of the Australian Olympic men's soccer and rugby seven's teams are facing investigations into unruly behavior on their flight home from Tokyo, following a written complaint by Japan Airlines Co. to the Australian Olympic Committee. The two teams were allegedly involved in hours of rowdy and drunken antics on the 10-hour return flight from Tokyo to Sydney that touched down on Friday morning, Sydney-based The Daily Telegraph said on Wednesday. According to the report, other passengers on the flight said some of the players refused to follow instructions by airline staff to sit down and a...